National Mkhwebane accuses Ramaphosa of intimidation in reply to perjury claim Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane hits back at the president's plea that the apex court refer her to the prosecuting authority for alleged perjury

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of trying to intimidate and silence her in an affidavit in support her rescission application before the Constitutional Court.

Last month, Ramaphosa urged the apex court to dismiss Mkhwebane’s rescission application. He asked the bench to refer her to the prosecuting authority for investigation over alleged perjury...