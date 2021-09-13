Mkhwebane accuses Ramaphosa of intimidation in reply to perjury claim
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane hits back at the president’s plea that the apex court refer her to the prosecuting authority for alleged perjury
13 September 2021 - 20:21
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of trying to intimidate and silence her in an affidavit in support her rescission application before the Constitutional Court.
Last month, Ramaphosa urged the apex court to dismiss Mkhwebane’s rescission application. He asked the bench to refer her to the prosecuting authority for investigation over alleged perjury...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now