APEX COURT
Ramaphosa wants NPA to investigate Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Ramaphosa files papers in the Constitutional Court
24 August 2021 - 05:10
In what would be an unprecedented move, President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to investigate public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s conduct in compiling the report that accused him of deliberately misleading parliament over a donation from disgraced firm Bosasa.
Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday urging it to dismiss with personal costs Mkhwebane’s attempt to have it rescind a judgment against her over the report. In addition to rejecting Mkhwebane’s bid, the president’s legal team accuse her of committing perjury and want the highest court to refer her to the NPA...
