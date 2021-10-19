Chief Justice hopefuls rated in submissions to Ramaphosa’s panel
More than 500 submissions to panel include legal interest groups’ disapproval of public protector and Western Cape judge president
19 October 2021 - 12:47
Seven candidates for the position of chief justice are set to respond to hundreds of submissions on their candidacy.
On Monday the chair of an advisory panel to the president announced the latest step in a new process to decide on the head of the judiciary. President Cyril Ramaphosa expects a short list of three to five names by the end of the month...
