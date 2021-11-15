National Hlophe wants Freedom Under Law to be barred from entering the fray FUL’s interest is clearly that John Hlophe must be found guilty and impeached whatever the circumstances, his lawyer says B L Premium

The Western Cape’s judge president John Hlophe has told the Gauteng high court that non-profit organisation Freedom Under Law (FUL) should be barred from joining his case against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a virtual hearing on Monday before a full bench of the Gauteng high court, Hlophe’s advocate, Thembalihle Sidaki, argued against FUL joining the case...