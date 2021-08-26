National JSC is self-correcting, says Madonsela Advocate Thuli Madonsela says the JSC is course correcting after some commissioners tried to “almost” bargain with judges B L Premium

A day after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) voted to impeach Western Cape Judge President John Hlope, former Public Protector advocate Thuli Madonsela said it was correcting its course.

Madonsela said, “I think the JSC people are self-correcting and doing things the best that they can.” Madonsela intimated she would have done things differently when it came to Hlope, however...