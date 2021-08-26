JSC is self-correcting, says Madonsela
Advocate Thuli Madonsela says the JSC is course correcting after some commissioners tried to “almost” bargain with judges
26 August 2021 - 20:37
A day after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) voted to impeach Western Cape Judge President John Hlope, former Public Protector advocate Thuli Madonsela said it was correcting its course.
Madonsela said, “I think the JSC people are self-correcting and doing things the best that they can.” Madonsela intimated she would have done things differently when it came to Hlope, however...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now