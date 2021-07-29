Features Spotlight on the security of SA’s fuel supply Unrest this month put the spotlight on the security of SA’s fuel supply — and shortcomings highlighted by an inquiry into the issue 15 years ago BL PREMIUM

As an attempted insurrection took hold of parts of SA this month, the security of fuel supply was brought into sharp focus. With the largest refinery in Southern Africa — Sapref in Durban — declaring force majeure and shutting down production, fears of fuel shortages sparked panic-buying around SA.

Security of fuel supply is a top priority for governments. Fuel is, after all, the life blood of any modern economy, critical for basic activities ranging from planting crops to moving goods...