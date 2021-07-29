Spotlight on the security of SA’s fuel supply
Unrest this month put the spotlight on the security of SA’s fuel supply — and shortcomings highlighted by an inquiry into the issue 15 years ago
29 July 2021 - 05:00
As an attempted insurrection took hold of parts of SA this month, the security of fuel supply was brought into sharp focus. With the largest refinery in Southern Africa — Sapref in Durban — declaring force majeure and shutting down production, fears of fuel shortages sparked panic-buying around SA.
Security of fuel supply is a top priority for governments. Fuel is, after all, the life blood of any modern economy, critical for basic activities ranging from planting crops to moving goods...
