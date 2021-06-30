COMPANY COMMENT
Transnet Freight Rail’s faltering steps a crisis in the making
State-owned rail operator is preventing SA’s miners from reaching their full export potential and depriving the country of vitally needed taxes
30 June 2021 - 20:15
There’s a crisis brewing right under the noses of the government that is patting itself of the back for its first faltering steps in long-overdue structural reform.
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is preventing SA’s miners from reaching their full export potential of bulk commodities, depriving the country of vitally needed taxes at a time when it needs every cent it can find...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now