Transnet Freight Rail's faltering steps a crisis in the making State-owned rail operator is preventing SA's miners from reaching their full export potential and depriving the country of vitally needed taxes

There’s a crisis brewing right under the noses of the government that is patting itself of the back for its first faltering steps in long-overdue structural reform.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is preventing SA’s miners from reaching their full export potential of bulk commodities, depriving the country of vitally needed taxes at a time when it needs every cent it can find...