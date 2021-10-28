FEATURE PROFILE: GOOD will not rule out coalition allies before election, says De Lille
Much-travelled politician asks for ‘five-year loan of votes’
28 October 2021 - 19:58
Smaller parties will reap the benefits of voter apathy and many alliances will be formed after the 2021 local government elections, says public works minister and political party GOOD leader Patricia de Lille.
“The coalition issue is a trend that has developed at local government and I do think it’s going to continue. We better get used to it,” she said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now