READ IN FULL: Vaccinations a priority as SA moves to lockdown level 1

This evening, I would like to talk to you about four matters that are vital to our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery of our society and economy.

These are, firstly, the intensification of our national vaccination campaign; secondly, the measures we will be taking to further open our economy; thirdly, the introduction of a vaccination certificate; and, fourthly, our engagements with the UK to restore travel, tourism and trade.

A few days ago, the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium confirmed that SA has emerged from a third wave of Covid-19 infections. This wave, which was driven by the Delta variant, was far more severe than the previous two waves. This third wave lasted more than 130 days, and was about two weeks longer than each of the earlier waves.

At the peak of the third wave, we were recording around 20,000 new cases each day. In the last seven days, the average number of new cases was at about 1,800 a day.

There are also sustained decreases in Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths in all provinces. This is news that is welcome to all of us. We have been living under the shadow of the pandemic for 574 days now, and all of us have taken strain.

We have experienced much hardship, and the most difficult of these has been the many relatives, colleagues and friends we have lost to this pandemic.

We mourn each and every one of them. Naturally we all want to resume many of the activities that we have been unable to do for much of the past two years.

We want to attend traditional rituals, birthday parties, weddings and other social functions freely with our friends and family. We long for a time when we can go to church, to the mosque, to the shul and to the temple without restrictions, and to be able to hug and shake hands without worrying about getting sick.

The sports fans among us cannot wait to return to FNB, to Moses Mabhida, to Royal Bafokeng, to Newlands, and to Loftus to cheer on our teams.

We want to socialise freely again at restaurants, taverns and theatres, and we want to travel freely whenever and wherever we choose. These freedoms, which we all long for, are within our reach. But we will only be able to get there if we are all vaccinated and we all continue to observe the basic health protocols.

Since we launched our national vaccination drive, it has been gathering pace. To date we have administered over 17-million vaccine doses. Over 8.6-million people are fully vaccinated, which is more than one-fifth of the adult population.

Significantly, 60% of South Africans over the age of 60, and 50% of people between the ages of 50 and 59 have now received at least one vaccine dose. These numbers give us confidence and hope. We have set ourselves the target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population in SA by the end of the year.

If we reach this target, the department of health estimates that we could save up to 20,000 lives. That represents 20,000 people — mothers, fathers, sons and daughters — whose death can be prevented if the majority of us chooses to get vaccinated.

To reach our goal we need to administer an additional 16 million vaccine doses this year, which amounts to around 250,000 first dose vaccinations every single workday of every week until mid-December. We know that the older you are, the greater the risk that you will get severely ill with Covid-19 or that you will need to be hospitalised.

We also know that the risk of death from Covid-19 is higher among the elderly than younger people. To save lives and prevent our health facilities and staff from being overwhelmed, we have therefore prioritised those above 50 and those above 60 for vaccination. This does not mean that people younger than 50 are not at risk. In recent months, we have seen an increasing number of younger people being hospitalised and dying from Covid-19.

It is for this reason that from the 20th of August we extended our vaccination programme to all people in SA over 18 years of age. While we have made important progress, and secured sufficient vaccine doses for the target population, our vaccination programme is still too slow.

We have therefore decided to upscale our vaccination campaign by launching the “Vooma Vaccination Weekends” campaign from tomorrow.

The Vooma Vaccination Weekends campaign will be a countrywide drive to encourage our people to get vaccinated. We know that getting to a vaccination site during weekdays can be difficult for many people, especially those who work, who have to commute long distances, or have family responsibilities.

Those who might not be able to get the vaccine during the week should take up this opportunity.

Tomorrow, October 1, and on Saturday, October 2 , we will be opening vaccination sites around the country to reach over half a million people.

The Department of Health has identified priority districts in each province based on the number of unvaccinated people and the current vaccination coverage in each district. This will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreach programmes.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, civil society, religious leaders, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by being vaccinated.

The deputy president and I, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MECs, mayors and councillors, will also be out in communities on Friday and Saturday to encourage citizens to get vaccinated.

The vaccination is free to everyone living in SA, whether you are a SA citizen or from another country. You can go to a government or a private health facility that offers vaccinations, even if you don’t have medical aid.

You can walk into your nearest vaccination site with your ID or other proof of identity and be registered on the spot.

The Vooma Vaccination Weekends are also an opportunity to acknowledge the immense contribution made by our front-line health workers and health service managers — from our community health workers who have gone door-to-door encouraging people to go to vaccination sites to our staff members at the sites and outreach vehicles and in health facilities across the country.

We also want to acknowledge the huge number of volunteers who have helped and the many initiatives by local leaders. We must applaud the efforts that are being made by business to have their workers vaccinated. We call on all businesses to facilitate the vaccination of their workers and encourage their workers to get vaccinated.

The involvement of all sectors of society in the national effort will become all the more critical in the run-up to local government elections in November. Campaign activities pose the greatest risk to a surge in new infections. Every one of us — from party leaders and organisers to supporters and elections staff — has a responsibility to ensure that the regulations are followed and all health protocols are observed during the election campaign.

The Independent Electoral Commission is putting in place measures to ensure that every voter can freely exercise their democratic right without being exposed to unnecessary risk.