WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address comes only days after the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) declared the end of the third wave. It also follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

The continued drop in Covid-19 cases and more people being vaccinated have led to increasing calls for the government to further open up the economy. SA is still under lockdown level 2, which includes a curfew and restrictions on alcohol sales, among others.

