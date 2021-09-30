National / Health

WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

30 September 2021 - 19:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address comes only days after the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) declared the end of the third wave. It also follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

The continued drop in Covid-19 cases and more people being vaccinated have led to increasing calls for the government to further open up the economy. SA is still under lockdown level 2, which includes a curfew and restrictions on alcohol sales, among others.

Watch the president’s address below:

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation.

