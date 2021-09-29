WATCH: Ramaphosa on vaccine mandates and the state of the ANC
29 September 2021 - 22:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a broad range of issues at a rare media briefing on Wednesday, including mandatory vaccinations and the state of the ANC.
The president was speaking in Johannesburg after the ANC’s election manifesto launch on Monday and ahead of the municipal elections on November 1.
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his stance on popular topics such as the state of the ANC, the possibility of vaccine mandates and the end of lockdown while giving a rare press conference at Luthuli House on September 29 2021.
