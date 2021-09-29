National

WATCH: Ramaphosa on vaccine mandates and the state of the ANC

29 September 2021 - 22:44
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a broad range of issues at a rare media briefing on Wednesday, including mandatory vaccinations and the state of the ANC.

The president was speaking in Johannesburg after the ANC’s election manifesto launch on Monday and ahead of the municipal elections on November 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his stance on popular topics such as the state of the ANC, the possibility of vaccine mandates and the end of lockdown while giving a rare press conference at Luthuli House on September 29 2021.

Getting basics right at local government level is key, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The local government elections ‘are an opportunity for us to extend what we have been doing at national level to the local level of government’
National
4 hours ago

State will not ‘force anyone to be vaccinated’, Cyril Ramaphosa says

But the president says talks about mandatory vaccination are continuing
National
5 hours ago

State capture has hurt government’s ability to provide services, says Cyril Ramaphosa

‘We have lost quite a lot of memory in the state and we have a number of key people that have been playing acting roles, which is a problem’
National
4 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa more confident than worried about ANC electoral support

It is not about to be relegated to a rural party any time soon, says its president
National
4 hours ago
