National Getting basics right at local government level is key, says Cyril Ramaphosa The local government elections 'are an opportunity for us to extend what we have been doing at national level to the local level of government'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his administration has made “significant progress” in fighting the scourge of corruption and strengthening the state’s capacity to deliver basic services to communities and businesses to create much-needed jobs.

Speaking to the media in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, following the ANC’s election manifesto launch on Monday ahead of the municipal elections on November 1, Ramaphosa said his party wanted to create jobs and sustainable livelihoods for SA’s 12-million unemployed people. The country is battling an unemployment rate of 34.4%, the highest in the world...