National State will not ‘force anyone to be vaccinated’, Cyril Ramaphosa says But the president says talks about mandatory vaccination are continuing

President Cyril Ramaphosa said discussions were ongoing within his administration about mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.

“It’s a debate that’s happening in the country as well, and among various companies and organisations. It is global. We are becoming part of this process and we are also mindful of what our constitution says about the rights that our people have,” Ramaphosa said in response to questions by Business Day on Wednesday evening...