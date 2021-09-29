Cyril Ramaphosa more confident than worried about ANC electoral support
It is not about to be relegated to a rural party any time soon, says its president
29 September 2021 - 19:54
President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that he is worried about how the ANC will perform in the local government elections on November 1, but stressed that it is not about to be relegated to a rural party any time soon.
The ANC has experienced declining electoral support over successive elections in recent times, losing key metros Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay to DA-led coalitions in the municipal elections in 2016...
