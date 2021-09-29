Market data — September 29 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The legendary accountant changed the profession during his tenure at Deloitte
The ANC president admits he is worried about how the party will perform in November's local election
"Land and jobs manje [now]” is the party's slogan for the local government elections campaign
Steinhoff says there's 'overwhelming' support for a settlement but three groups are fighting for a better deal
Better fiscal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratios could ease ratings pressure, economist says
The state of black participation in terminal licensing and the ports value chain is less than desirable
Fed expects bottlenecks ‘to hold up inflation up longer than we had thought’
Cape Town City leaves Swallows plucked in the rain in MTN8 semifinal
More power is harnessed through a larger intercooler and engine management tweaked to deliver 442kW
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.