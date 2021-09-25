National

Anglican Church wants mandatory jabs for its clergy

25 September 2021 - 11:14 PHILANI NOMBEMBE
Anglican archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called for mandatory vaccination of his church's clergy. The synod has supported the call. File photo:MABUTI KALI
Anglican archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called for mandatory vaccination of his church's clergy. The synod has supported the call. File photo:MABUTI KALI

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa wants to make it compulsory for its priesthood to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The church has also called on its ordinary members to also “seriously consider vaccination”. In a statement issued by the office of the archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba on Friday, the church said its provincial synod voted for the resolution during an online meeting.

The church said “vaccinations for clergy are necessary because they visit people who are vulnerable to Covid-19 infection. The resolution noted that numbers of people in church congregations are vulnerable as a result of age or comorbidities.

“The vote was taken after a presentation to the synod by Koleka Mlisana, co-chair of SA’s ministerial advisory committee on coronavirus, which raised concerns about declining vaccination rates,” the statement reads.  

“Mlisana told the synod that SA should be vaccinating 300,000 people every day, but in the 24 hours ending on September 21 had vaccinated only 195,000. The average number of people being vaccinated every day had declined by nearly 10% compared to a week earlier. In another presentation to the synod, Adrian Puren of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases also highlighted the importance of vaccinating as many people as possible.”

Makgoba told the synod that in a “deadly pandemic, the right of your neighbour to life inevitably circumscribes your right to do as you like” and asked its members to “to take seriously our prophetic role in society when we debate this matter”.

The synod resolved to support Makgoba’s call for the mandatory vaccination of all clergy.

TimesLIVE

Slump in jab rates threatens state target

SA goes goes into the long weekend with just under 30% of the population vaccinated
National
2 days ago

Vaccines will boost jobs, says Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens

Retail boss says rollout of jabs will help bring down rate of unemployment
National
5 days ago

Covid-19 mutation risk is huge as role of HIV complicates strategy

Prolonged infection in immune-compromised people is a mechanism for the emergence of Covid-19 variants, says Prof Tulio de Oliveira
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma back home in Nkandla after being ...
National
2.
Appeal court rules BEE criteria for tourism ...
National
3.
Trevor Manuel loses Constitutional Court bid to ...
National
4.
Cosatu will wage a ‘relentless campaign’ for the ...
National
5.
Looting shook nation’s belief in united SA, says ...
National

Related Articles

Amcu rejects forced vaccinations in the workplace

National

SA universities weigh mandatory jabs for staff and students

National / Health

Business thrown a lifeline as SA moves to level 2 lockdown

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.