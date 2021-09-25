World / Europe

Britain considers easing visa rules for truckers amid fuel shortage

Truck driver shortage has been caused partly by Brexit and Covid-19

25 September 2021 - 10:17 Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge
Instructor Andy Hawes with trainee Lloyd Henry during a lesson in an articulated lorry at the National Driving Centre, Croydon in Britain in this August 31 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
Instructor Andy Hawes with trainee Lloyd Henry during a lesson in an articulated lorry at the National Driving Centre, Croydon in Britain in this August 31 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

London — Britain is expected to announce plans to issue temporary visas to truck drivers to alleviate an acute labour shortage that has led to fuel rationing at some filling stations and warnings from retailers of significant disruption in the run-up to Christmas.

As queues started forming outside filling stations early on Saturday, prime minister Boris Johnson’s office said it was looking at temporary measures to address the shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.

Newspapers reported that the government would allow up to 5,000 foreign drivers into Britain on short-term visas, a measure that logistics companies and retailers have demanded for months but which the government had previously ruled out.

The UK’s Road Haulage Association (RHA) says Britain needs 100,000 more drivers if it is to meet demand. The driver shortage has been caused partly by Brexit and Covid-19, and the loss of about a year of driver training and testing.

"We’re looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems, but any measures we introduce will be very strictly time limited," a spokeswoman for Johnson’s Downing Street office said in a statement.

Downing Street declined to give further details.

Ministers have cautioned against panic buying, and oil companies say there is no shortage of supplies, merely problems delivering the fuel to the gas stations.

However, long lines of vehicles have begun gathering at petrol stations to fill up after BP said it had to close some of its outlets due to the driver shortages.

Some Shell stations have also reported pumps running dry while ExxonMobil's Esso has also said a small number of its 200 Tesco Alliance retail sites had also been impacted in some way.

EG Group, which runs hundreds of forecourts across Britain, said on Friday it would impose a purchase limit of £30 per customer for fuel due to the “unprecedented customer demand”.

"We have ample fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured there are no shortages," the Downing Street spokeswoman said.

"But like countries around the world we are suffering from a temporary Covid-related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country."

The fuel issue comes as Britain, the world’s fifth-largest economy, also grapples with a spike in European natural gas prices causing soaring energy prices and a potential food supply crunch.

Other countries such as the US and Germany are also dealing with truck driver shortages.

Britain says the long-term solution is for more British drivers to be hired, with the RHA saying better pay and conditions are needed to attract people into the industry.

But the retail industry has warned that unless the government acts to address the shortage in the next 10 days, then significant disruption is inevitable in the run-up to Christmas.

Reuters

As gas prices soar, UK assures no ‘winter of discontent’ in store

Tesco, said last week the shortage of truck drivers would lead to panic-buying in the run-up to Christmas if action is not taken
World
1 day ago

Boris Johnson tells France ‘to get a grip’ in AUKUS submarine row

France is furious about losing a $66bn submarine deal and new security pact between UK, US and Australia
World
2 days ago

Joe Biden has too much fish to fry to bother with Johnson’s fish ’n chips

UK prime minister unlikely to get the US trade deal he has talked up
World
2 days ago

SARAH BUITENDACH: Keeping SA on ‘red list’ shows UK government couldn’t count its fingers in the dark

It is politics, not science, that lies behind the UK’s government’s decisions. And their top officials clearly aren’t equipped to count their own ...
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dubai Inc is hiring again
World / Middle East
2.
Europe faces cold response for Russian gas
World / Europe
3.
Boris Johnson tells France ‘to get a grip’ in ...
World / Europe
4.
Joe Biden has too much fish to fry to bother with ...
World
5.
Pandemic has turned protracted child-care crisis ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

UK’s first green gilt draws record demand of £90bn

Markets

US to open air travel to most vaccinated travellers

World / Americas

UK faces winter blackouts after fire knocks out cable

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.