National Vaccines will boost jobs, says Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens ‘Unemployment levels are just not sustainable’

SA’s largest clothing retailer sees a successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout as key to reopening the economy and adding new stores, helping to mitigate the world’s highest unemployment rate.

“If we get people vaccinated, the economy can normalise quickly,” Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens said in an interview. “If the economy normalises, we can create jobs.”..