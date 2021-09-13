National / Health SA universities weigh mandatory jabs for staff and students Move could put higher education institutions and trade unions on a collision course if it goes ahead B L Premium

As the debate about mandatory vaccination policies intensifies, some of SA’s leading universities are mulling making it compulsory for staff and students to get jabs against Covid-19 to ensure the academic programme is not disrupted.

Such a move could put higher education institutions and trade unions on a collision course. Trade union federation Cosatu has said it would rather see workers volunteer to get vaccinated, and making it mandatory “provokes a negative reaction and creates a poisoned debate”...