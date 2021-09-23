Covid-19
Slump in jab rates threatens state target
Official blame apathy as daily vaccination rate falls to lowest level in over a month
23 September 2021 - 05:10
SA’s average Covid-19 vaccination rate has dropped to its lowest level in over a month, a trend that threatens to throw off course the government’s plan to inoculate three-quarters of the population by year end. It will also fuel debate about measures such as vaccine passports.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the seven-day daily uptake in vaccinations dropped to levels last seen in early August, when only those over 35 years were allowed access to the jab...
