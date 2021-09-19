National ANC and DA face decline at polls, surveys show B L Premium

The ANC and DA, SA’s two leading political parties, are struggling to win back voters ahead of the local elections due in about six weeks, their internal polls hinting they are likely to lose support.

Though not publicly available, Business Day has had access to the results of the internal polls conducted by the two parties. They show that both are under threat, especially in areas they are governing. The parties’ own polling has traditionally turned out to be the most accurate. ..