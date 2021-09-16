HELEN ZILLE: How everyone misreads the ANC

There is a book waiting to be written, covering the 27 years of ANC governance, that compares the DA’s own analysis with the dominant English language media interpretation of that time.

From the façade of empowerment, cadre deployment and state capture to countless others, I can’t think of one case where the English media got it right, and the DA got it wrong. I have come to accept it as axiomatic that when the English mainstream media opposes us, we are doing something right. And vice versa.

In politics, there are consequences for getting things wrong. But for commentators there are none.

I am often puzzled about the root cause of this collective failure, and draw the following conclusion: despite all the evidence to the contrary, certain analysts still regard the ANC as a benign and well-meaning organisation with a few rotten apples, rather than a thoroughly malevolent organisation with a few good eggs. I’ve recognised this since my activist days in the 1980s.

The towering presence of the newly released Nelson Mandela disguised the ANC reality for at least a decade, even though the causes of the ANC’s precipitous decline took root on his watch: cadre deployment, state capture, empowerment and the degradation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), just for a start.

So, it was unsurprising that when I joined the dots last week and speculated that there was a manipulative scheme to enable the ANC to register its election candidates, even though the party had missed the deadline, the English media trained its wrath on me. Natasha Marrian’s article in the FM, "Zille’s Puzzling Challenge" (State of Play, September 9-15), is a classic example.

All I had done was join the dots of three facts: first, the ANC missed the deadline for submitting candidates in 94 municipalities; second, the ANC appealed to the Electoral Court to reopen that deadline; third, hours later it withdrew that appeal, saying it would wait for the Constitutional Court to decide whether the election could be postponed.

But the ANC had known the Constitutional Court’s judgment was pending before it appealed to the Electoral Court. Any informed observer would have known that any postponement of the election would give the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) an opening to change the timetable to allow the ANC to register its candidates.

Given those facts, I had speculated that the IEC and ANC may have got wind from the Constitutional Court (but not necessarily from the judges) that the ruling would allow for an election postponement.