IEC denies it is being used for political ping-pong
Electoral Commission of SA dismisses claims that it has been used as a tool by some political parties
16 September 2021 - 18:25
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has dismissed claims that it has been used as a tool by some political parties to further their own political ends, saying that it has acted in an equal manner towards all parties.
The IEC’s independence and credibility were recently questioned by DA federal council chair Helen Zille and EFF leader Julius Malema, who both accused the electoral body of reopening its process to submit candidate names so as to benefit the ANC, which missed the initial deadline of August 23...
