Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Top court to rule on IEC's decision to reopen candidate list process

The clock is fast ticking towards the 2021 local government elections. Political parties have just six weeks left to campaign. The issue of who the parties’ preferred candidates are is expected to become clear this week, as the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) deadline for registration is Tuesday.

The Constitutional Court will on Monday rule on the validity of the IEC’s decision to reopen the candidate selection process after the DA challenged the move in the top court. ..