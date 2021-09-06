Politics ANC shrinks while EFF grows in Ipsos poll No clear winner in Johannesburg, Tshwane or Gqeberha

The only recent political opinion poll to be conducted was published by Ipsos on Monday showing waning political support for the ANC and a big step-up for the EFF.

Participants were asked which party they would vote for in the local government election, with 49.% choosing the ANC, 17.9% the DA and 14.5% the EFF. In the 2019 national election, the ANC captured 57.5% of the vote; the DA 20.8% and the EFF 10.8%, making it the biggest beneficiary of changes in voting support...