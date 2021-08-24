National RENEWABLE ENERGY Gwede Mantashe says developmental needs eclipse Eskom’s green dream The energy minister says SA will not close down coal power stations prematurely as strategy akin to economic suicide BL PREMIUM

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says he does not share Eskom’s enthusiasm for shutting down coal power plants and replacing them with renewable ones, because it is a strategy akin to economic suicide.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has set his sights on a "just transition" transaction for Eskom in which some of its coal-fired plants are retired earlier than the timetable contained in the Integrated Resource Plan, and replaced with 7,400MW of newly built renewable energy...