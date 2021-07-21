National Grants to make a comeback but the state is unlikely to go BIG The government must now consider what form its targeted income grants will take and — big question — what it can afford BL PREMIUM

The pressure and the rationale to introduce a basic income grant (BIG) of some sort has never been greater.

While there has always been a constitutional imperative that all South Africans "have the right ... to social security, including, if they are unable to support themselves and their dependants, appropriate social assistance", the idea has been much discussed but never adopted by the ANC...