Tax bonanza — not debt — will pay for R39bn relief
No need to take on extra debt, says Treasury
28 July 2021 - 14:08
UPDATED 28 July 2021 - 23:06
The Treasury has announced a R38.8bn relief package for the poor and business support that will not affect the budget framework because it will not require more debt.
The package will be funded by higher-than-expected tax revenue, with R33.85bn being new money and R2.65bn funded by the reprioritisation of departmental budgets...
