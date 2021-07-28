National Tax bonanza — not debt — will pay for R39bn relief No need to take on extra debt, says Treasury BL PREMIUM

The Treasury has announced a R38.8bn relief package for the poor and business support that will not affect the budget framework because it will not require more debt.

The package will be funded by higher-than-expected tax revenue, with R33.85bn being new money and R2.65bn funded by the reprioritisation of departmental budgets...