Jacob Zuma’s bid to remove Billy Downer in his criminal trial is postponed

The special plea hearing has been delayed to allow the state-appointed medical team of specialists to consider medical evidence relating to Zuma

07 September 2021 - 14:15 Nomahlubi Sonjica
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma’s special plea hearing seeking to remove prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms deal corruption trial will be postponed to later in September for the state to consider his medical evidence.

“We confirm that the special plea hearing relating to Mr Zuma's case will be postponed virtually by consent of all the parties to September 20 and 21, to enable the state-appointed medical team of specialists to consider the medical evidence in co-operation with Mr Zuma’s medical team,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

He said the state would give no further details on the matter as Zuma’s medical records were confidential. Zuma was placed on medical parole 58 days after he was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the criminal case, he is facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering, and his co-accused, French arms company Thales, is facing four counts.

Among the allegations is that the former president received an annual kickback of R500,000 paid through his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, in exchange for shielding Thales from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

Court demands detailed medical record from Jacob Zuma’s doctors

Judge Piet Koen has also ruled that the state can appoint its own doctors to evaluate Zuma’s health should it dispute his team’s medical report
3 weeks ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Dali Mpofu is part of the problem

The advocate raised eyebrows not just by represented many of the miscreants but also by the way he has done it
1 month ago

Jacob Zuma to get out of jail for next week’s court case

The former president, who has insisted it would be illegal for him to appear virtually at his next court date, may have persuaded the judge to change ...
1 month ago
