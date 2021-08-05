TOBY SHAPSHAK: Dali Mpofu is part of the problem

The police’s timidity was clear: had they acted earlier, when the truck burnings began in KwaZulu-Natal, the riots may not have spread to Gauteng, before breaking out into mass looting. It demonstrates how truly broken the justice system has become.

Appearing in court after Zuma was jailed, Mpofu, the serial publicity seeker, argued that the former president should be allowed out of jail to wait for an outcome to his 11th-hour attempt to overturn the contempt of court judgment. “It would just be vindictiveness for any party to suggest that he should wait for the outcome while he is sitting there. We don't expect that anybody would be [that] callous,” Mpofu said.

Tone deaf as always to the country burning around him, it’s easy to suspect that Mpofu, like his toxic client, is a narcissist.

So it was that a week later, Mpofu was in court again — this time at the Pietermaritzburg High Court — for the long-awaited beginning of Zuma’s arms deal corruption case, where his call for the recusal of prosecutor Billy Downer was described as a “rerun” of previous failed bids to stop the prosecution.

Advocate Wim Trengove, representing the National Prosecuting Authority, argued that Zuma’s lawyers had actually “copy-pasted” 135 paragraphs from his earlier failed appeal for a permanent stay application.

This shows that what we are seeing is the inevitable consequence of two decades of Zuma’s legal meandos, which have sent a message to South Africans that you don’t really need to respect the law. If Zuma can do it, anyone can. And Mpofu is in the thick of it.

Sexism and bullying

Zuma won't accept responsibility for his own part in ripping the country apart.

People with jobs don’t leave their jobs to go looting. But with a mind-boggling 42.6% unemployment — which rises to an unconscionable 74% for people aged 15-24 — there are many people sitting around without a reason to get up in the morning.

This is the country that Zuma wrought, aided and abetted by a maleficence of miscreants, to coin a collective noun.

And the golden thread linking many of the miscreants is Mpofu, who has represented many of the Showerhead clique — including the noxious Ace Magashule, for whom Mpofu lost a high court application last month against his suspension from the ANC.

And it is not just that Mpofu has represented them, it’s the way he has done it too.

In March, Mpofu raised eyebrows again when, at the Zondo commission, he insulted the respected advocate Michelle le Roux, who was representing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Mpofu, needless to say, was representing the disgraced former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, another Zuma sidekick.

Mpofu, objecting to something Le Roux said, told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo: “Miss Le Roux must shut up when I am speaking.”

Testifying via video conference, a stunned Gordhan said “yoh, yoh” in disbelief. So Mpofu turned to Gordhan and added: “you too, you shut up”.

When Zondo told Mpofu to sit down, the combative silk replied: “but why must I sit down?”

Zondo had to tell the petulant Mpofu: “because I am in charge here and I am saying sit down”.

It was a stunning exchange of mind-boggling sexism and bullying, not to mention disrespect for the court — even if it was entirely in character.

Mpofu’s tantrum ended with him threatening that “maybe we should leave…”.

Only, he didn’t. As always, Mpofu was all talk.

For an officer of the court to have shown such profound disrespect for the deputy chief justice, it seemed like a nadir had been reached.

Law professor Justine Limpitlaw quite rightly called it: “Dali Mpofu’s disrespectful ‘shut up’ that reverberated across the nation”.

As Limpitlaw wrote: “the real signal that went out is not that it is open season on female advocates, or on witnesses in a Judicial Commission of Inquiry or that the deputy chief justice himself can be told ‘maybe we should leave’ because the advocate does not like to be told to sit down, but that it is open season on the judiciary and on the judicial process itself.”

Since then, it has only got worse. Now, thanks to Zuma, aided by Mpofu, it’s open season on the rule of law itself.

Shapshak is publisher of stuff.co.za and Scrolla.Africa