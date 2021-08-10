Court demands detailed medical record from Jacob Zuma’s doctors
Judge Piet Koen has also ruled that the state can appoint its own doctors to evaluate Zuma’s health should it dispute his team’s medical report
10 August 2021 - 16:42
Former president Jacob Zuma’s doctors will finalise a record on his health in the next two weeks, which will determine the progress of his case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
Judge Piet Koen gave Zuma's team until August 20 to file the medical report. He also gave the state permission to obtain its own medical opinion on whether the former president is fit to stand trial. Both Zuma's doctors and the state's experts could be called to testify if there is a dispute. ..
