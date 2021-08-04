Jacob Zuma to get out of jail for next week’s court case
The former president, who has insisted it would be illegal for him to appear virtually at his next court date, may have persuaded the judge to change direction
04 August 2021 - 09:47
Former president Jacob Zuma will leave Estcourt prison next Tuesday to attend court in Pietermaritzburg over four days, and family members, political leaders and supporters are likely to gather outside to show their support.
Judge Piet Koen has told Zuma and the state the matter will proceed in open court on Tuesday. This follows a two-page submission from Zuma, filed on Monday, telling the court his constitutional rights would be prejudiced if his criminal trial were to proceed online...
