AVUYILE XABADIYA AND SHONISANI MANYAGA: SA needs an energy mix

Affordable, reliable energy is any developing economy’s best friend. This is why, for decades, energy supplies in developing countries were based on coal-powered plants, since coal was widely available and relatively cheap.

Yet this global context and SA’s situation are often ignored by our commentators. For example, Sam Mkokeli argued in the FM recently that there is confusion in the country’s plan to progressively cut its exposure to coal.

But the Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) — which guides the government’s plans on energy — is clear that while there will be a phased reduction of coal use, this fossil fuel still has a significant role in our energy future.

This doesn’t mean the government is out of touch with the global trends on carbon-heavy sources of energy.

We fully acknowledge the downside of using coal. We’re on board with the Paris agreement, which has led to signatory countries shifting their policy towards cleaner energy and fewer carbon-emitting sources.

This is why, as the International Energy Agency (IEA) says, "the global share of renewables in electricity generation is projected to increase to almost 30% in 2021 — the highest share since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution and up from less than 27% in 2019".

In the IRP, SA’s government is allocating an increasing space to renewable energy too, based on advances in clean-energy technology.

Eskom’s existing plant performance (with some coal plants reaching the end of their lives), as well as the falling cost of new technology, makes this sort of shift possible.

However, any cautious energy planner would want to carefully combine wind and solar with some baseload clean technologies, such as nuclear and gas, which emit less carbon than coal. At the same time, we need to test cleaner coal technologies, so that we have a more durable mix.