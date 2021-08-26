Northern Cape grid unable to connect new green power projects
Boosting the national grid will be critical if SA is to realise its ambitions to decarbonise the economy
26 August 2021 - 17:43
Despite having one of the best solar resources in the world, and good wind potential too, no further renewable energy projects can be connected in the Northern Cape as the provincial power grid is full and stretched to its limit, an Eskom report confirmed.
Eskom’s latest Generation Connection Capacity Assessment (GCCA) 2023 startled many in the green energy community as it shows there is now 0MW capacity to connect new power projects to the grid in the Northern Cape. It cannot take more...
