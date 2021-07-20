National All eyes on August 10 when Jacob Zuma’s stab at Downer will be heard After securing a postponement of his trial, the former president will try to persuade the court that the NPA advocate must be recused BL PREMIUM

Applause rang out at the virtual sitting of the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday after the judge granted former president Jacob Zuma a postponement in the arms deal corruption trial. The person applauding was not visible but Zuma’s senior counsel, Dali Mpofu, was evidently pleased.

The delay Zuma has achieved is a partial, short-term win that buys him some time before his next court appearance in the same high court in an ongoing criminal trial over alleged kickbacks (and other alleged crimes) dating back to the arms deal of the 1990s...