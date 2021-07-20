ORDER ON VIRTUAL HEARING HOLDS
BREAKING NEWS: Jacob Zuma achieves three-week delay in arms deal trial
The former president argued for a delay, raising grievances about participating in the criminal matter via video link while behind bars
20 July 2021 - 11:02
Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has won a short-term legal victory, which scores him three weeks until his next appearance in his arms deal criminal trial.
On Tuesday, judge Piet Koen ruled that Zuma’s trial was adjourned to August 10 to adjudicate on the issues raised in the special plea. However, he said his existing directive on a virtual sitting stood to deal with Zuma’s application for the state prosector’s recusal. Parties were ordered to provide a list of reasons that a virtual sitting should not proceed in August...
