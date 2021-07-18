National BILLY DOWNER RECUSAL Zuma to object to virtual hearing from his cell in Downer recusal case BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma has “readied himself” to give oral evidence motivating for state prosecutor Billy Downer’s recusal in the arms deal trial, says his attorney.

However, in a contradictory move, Zuma wants Monday’s recusal sitting postponed because judge Piet Koen told parties it would be virtual. When court resumes on Monday at 10am, Zuma will argue for an adjournment...