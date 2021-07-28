National State capture haunts Transnet coal line The coal export line has been affected by a legal dispute, but the parastatal has made a plan BL PREMIUM

Transnet is executing plans to upgrade the locomotives on its troubled coal export line, which has been saddled with ageing rolling stock since its relationship with original equipment manufacturers soured over illegal, Gupta-linked tenders.

Mandisa Mondi, GM for coal at Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), said the parastatal had dragged a handful of original equipment manufacturers to court over the matter and as a result some “are not producing locomotives for us, and indeed they are holding back on some of the components that we need to keep our locomotives in motion”, Mondi told delegates at the Coal Industry Day this week...