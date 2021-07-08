News Leader
WATCH: Transnet’s issues derail miners’ export potential
Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven talks to Business Day TV about Transnet’s rail issues
08 July 2021 - 07:40
Transnet’s rail and port issues are preventing SA’s miners from reaching their full export potential of bulk commodities and depriving the country of much-needed taxes.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA, for more insight.
Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven talks to Business Day TV about Transnet’s rail issues
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.