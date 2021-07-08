Companies / Mining

WATCH: Transnet’s issues derail miners’ export potential

Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven talks to Business Day TV about Transnet’s rail issues

08 July 2021 - 07:40 Business Day TV
A freight train is seen in this file photograph. Picture: WERNER HILLS

Transnet’s rail and port issues are preventing SA’s miners from reaching their full export potential of bulk commodities and depriving the country of much-needed taxes.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA, for more insight.

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Private train operators urgently needed on Transnet rails

Bringing third party operators onto the line will help cut theft and generate revenue for Transnet Freight Rail
Opinion
13 hours ago

Another derailment leaves Transnet coal line partially shut

Ongoing problems on the rail line are preventing exporters from taking full advantage of booming coal prices
National
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Transnet to launch multibillion-rand security plan to save rail network

Companies battle with delays in getting export commodities to harbours
National
3 days ago

Transnet steams ahead with plans for private rail access

Preparation for allowing operators onto network should be completed in about 15 months, says CEO Sizakele Mzimela
National
3 days ago

How to get state entities to open their books and stop wasting our money

Probity audits should become mandatory for tenders over R50m
Opinion
3 days ago
