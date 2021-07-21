ALLAN SECCOMBE: Will the ANC ever listen? Don’t hold your breath. It hasn’t yet
The consequences of the party’s narrow ideological objectives are now with us and threaten the entire country
21 July 2021 - 18:52
If there’s another certainty besides death and taxes it’s that the ANC-led government will just not listen to pragmatic, common-sense advice or pleas from those who do actually know better when it comes to running businesses and a modern economy.
At the risk of adding to an already voluminous number of editorials and commentary pieces criticising the state’s handling of the anarchy in KwaZulu-Natal and a few sites in Gauteng, the nakedness of our ruling party was laid bare for all to see this month — and it was an ugly sight...
