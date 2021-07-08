Lekgotla focuses on unlocking mining potential in the Northern Cape
Call for mining companies to combine efforts to develop mega-projects
The inaugural Northern Cape Mining Investment Lekgotla, held in Kathu in early July, was the first in a series of three high-level economic reconstruction dialogues designed to contribute to improving engagement between the government, the investor community, local businesses and other key social partners driving the recovery and reconstruction of the SA economy.
The lekgotla was an initiative of Nascence Advisory and the mineral resources & energy department, in partnership with Transnet.
Transnet group CEO Portia Derby discussed the need to drive the cost of logistics down to ensure the SA economy is globally competitive. This, she said, is a fundamental change in Transnet, away from a divisional, modal service offering, to strategic participation and structured collaboration in an integrated commodity supply chain.
This means Transnet is focusing on what it is good at and is collaborating with the private sector where necessary to benefit the economy.
Northern Cape premier Dr Zamani Saul said important businesses based in the Northern Cape benefit from preferential mining procurement while enterprise development takes place at all mining operations in the province.
The country needs to strive for a rate of economic growth which exceeds 5% a year on averageMineral resources & energy department director-general Thabo Mokoena
Mines should ensure there are economic activities that provide a livelihood for the people living in the mine’s host communities at the end of their lifespan, said the premier. He invited mining companies and investors to partner with the province to build a modern, growing and successful province.
The mineral resources & energy department director-general, advocate Thabo Mokoena, delivered the keynote address.
He said the Covid-19 pandemic affected the mining industry’s operations and worsened challenges such as poverty, inequality and a high rate of unemployment facing the country. Given the vital importance of the industry to the economy, the lekgotla comes at a time when the country is investigating various recovery options.
However, at the same time as the country looks for a higher rate of economic growth, it also needs to focus on addressing historic inequality and, in the case of the Northern Cape, the challenge of urban vs rural economic inequality.
He encouraged mining companies to combine their social efforts to develop mega-projects that will have a positive impact on citizens. He also called for initiatives that allowed for greater local beneficiation of mineral resources, adding that SA needs a more inclusive and dynamic economy.
The country needs to strive for a rate of economic growth which exceeds 5% a year on average, said Mokoena. However, to achieve this will require the concerted effort of all stakeholders.
His department is committed to providing more support for mining companies under care and maintenance as well as encouraging greenfield investments, he said.
While Transnet is on board to improve transport infrastructure, he called for more research to develop technology that would extend the life of mines, allow for better energy efficiencies and ensure a better use of water resources.
The department is committed to collaborating with stakeholders to address any challenges facing the mining industry in the Northern Cape, he said.
The Northern Cape, sFakude said, is ideally suited to bringing renewable energy projects online
Pointing out the potential of the Northern Cape, Minerals Council president Nolitha Fakude reflected on the key issues facing the mining industry. These include a reliable transport infrastructure network, water infrastructure which is capable of providing an uninterrupted water supply, a reliable energy supply, skills, regulatory reform and investments into communities.
Exploration investments need to be increased given that this is the lifeblood of the mining sector, she said.
The recent announcement that the licensing threshold for embedded generation projects will increase from 1MW to 100MW within the next two months, once new regulations have been gazetted, was welcome news for the mining sector, Fakude said. However, this should not detract from the urgency of addressing Eskom’s challenges.
The Northern Cape, she said, is ideally suited to bringing renewable energy projects online.
Transnet is committed to supporting the mining industry as far as possible by providing a reliable transport infrastructure network, said Transnet Freight Rail CEO Sizakele Mzimela. However, despite increasing capacity between 2016 and 2019 Transnet continues to suffer capacity constraints. Given that the main rail routes linking the Northern Cape with Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) and Saldanha are running at capacity, Transnet is investigating alternatives.
In particular, said Mzimela, Transnet is committed to better supporting emerging miners. To achieve that she acknowledged that a different model is required, one which provides broader access to markets.
A spokesperson for Vedanta, one of the world's largest diversified global resources companies, which owns Black Mountain Mining in the Northern Cape, said the company’s significant investment into its SA mining operations relies on a reliable source of energy as well as convenient transport infrastructure which includes the ability to move extracted products by rail to Saldanha, its closest port, for export.
He recommends Transnet segment new players from older and more established players which are less reliant on the commodity supercycle for their sustainability.
Errol Smart, CEO of Orion Minerals and the chair of the Junior and Emerging Miners Leadership Forum of the Minerals Council, said the Northern Cape has incredible potential to supply base metals such as lithium, nickel, copper, manganese and iron ore.
However, there has been no meaningful base metal exploration in SA since the 1980s, so to attract investment into greenfield mining exploration requires an environment conducive to foreign direct investment, he said. This includes regulatory certainty, efficient exploration and an accelerated process to grant prospecting and mining rights. Modern mining technologies allow for down-dipping extensions — the source of all modern mines — which have not yet been explored in the Northern Cape.
Orion Minerals recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Council for Geoscience to collaborate on joint initiatives in the province with the aim of stimulating exploration activity in the region.
A spokesperson for the Gamagara Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the new Kathu Industrial Park will be relying on the large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) which supply the mines and renewable energy sectors operating in the area.
The lekgotla concluded with the announcement that an additional R1.6bn has been contributed by OEMs for bursaries for students from the Northern Cape.
