Lekgotla focuses on unlocking mining potential in the Northern Cape

Mines should ensure there are economic activities that provide a livelihood for the people living in the mine’s host communities at the end of their lifespan, said the premier. He invited mining companies and investors to partner with the province to build a modern, growing and successful province.

The mineral resources & energy department director-general, advocate Thabo Mokoena, delivered the keynote address.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic affected the mining industry’s operations and worsened challenges such as poverty, inequality and a high rate of unemployment facing the country. Given the vital importance of the industry to the economy, the lekgotla comes at a time when the country is investigating various recovery options.

However, at the same time as the country looks for a higher rate of economic growth, it also needs to focus on addressing historic inequality and, in the case of the Northern Cape, the challenge of urban vs rural economic inequality.

He encouraged mining companies to combine their social efforts to develop mega-projects that will have a positive impact on citizens. He also called for initiatives that allowed for greater local beneficiation of mineral resources, adding that SA needs a more inclusive and dynamic economy.

The country needs to strive for a rate of economic growth which exceeds 5% a year on average, said Mokoena. However, to achieve this will require the concerted effort of all stakeholders.

His department is committed to providing more support for mining companies under care and maintenance as well as encouraging greenfield investments, he said.

While Transnet is on board to improve transport infrastructure, he called for more research to develop technology that would extend the life of mines, allow for better energy efficiencies and ensure a better use of water resources.

The department is committed to collaborating with stakeholders to address any challenges facing the mining industry in the Northern Cape, he said.