National

Covid-19 Business Watch

Covid-19 Business Watch: A luta continua

Michael Avery and his guests discuss the possible drivers behind last week's riots

19 July 2021 - 14:30 Michael Avery
Residents loot items from a Cambridge Store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on July 12 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Residents loot items from a Cambridge Store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on July 12 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The week after the most destructive and widespread civil unrest in the democratic era, SA's young democracy faces another test as the arms deal corruption trial of incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma kicks off in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The two issues are so deeply interlinked that the arms deal has largely come to define the last quarter century of democracy. Zuma for all his declarations of wanting his day in court, as we know, has done everything in his power to avoid the legal reckoning.

The arms deal is widely regarded as the original sin that provided the blueprint for large scale corruption and state capture and the forces at play between a break from this past and those that seek to entrench a rapacious political rent-seeking elite.

Michael Avery is joined by Professor Anthony Turton, a man whose career has traversed intelligence at an operational level, academia and business in the water sector, and former operations at the National Intelligence Service (SA);  Matlou Setati, executive with the Consumer Goods Council of SA; and Mike Schussler, chief economist at economists.co.za  as they continue to try to pick their way through this inflection point.

Michael Avery and his guests discuss the possible drivers behind last week's riots

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma’s court sagas likely to dominate the agenda

A judge will adjudicate on Zuma’s application to have the lead prosecutor, Billy Downer, recused from the arms deal trial
Politics
23 hours ago

Zuma to object to virtual hearing from his cell in Downer recusal case

In latest effort to stall hearing, his lawyers argue the virtual sitting would amount to a trial in his absence
National
19 hours ago

Anarchy in SA: behind the looting

President Cyril Ramaphosa won the fight for the ANC when he was elected by a narrow margin at the Nasrec conference in 2017. But has he won the war?
Features
4 days ago

TONY LEON: Power of the courts prevail against SA’s once-most-powerful citizen

The judicial kicking Jacob Zuma received was a long time in coming, especially from a court system he had used and abused, writes Tony Leon
Opinion
1 week ago

Why SA’s most wanted have nothing to fear from the justice system

Budget cuts, lack of experienced staff, delaying tactics, and even lack of will have seen prosecutions severely hamstrung, with a corresponding ...
Features
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa says basic income grant will show ...
National
2.
Zuma protests and looting not ‘incidental’, says ...
National
3.
Phoenix residents unite to heal wounds as Gordhan ...
National
4.
SA warned neighbours will turn to alternative ...
National
5.
Zuma to object to virtual hearing from his cell ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.