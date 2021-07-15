Anarchy in SA: behind the looting
President Cyril Ramaphosa won the fight for the ANC when he was elected by a narrow margin at the Nasrec conference in 2017. But has he won the war?
15 July 2021 - 05:00
Years of infighting in the ANC spilt into the open spectacularly as hundreds of people took to torching trucks and looting shops and malls after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma late last Wednesday.
Even as President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to reassure the nation this week that "we will reject violence and chaos, so that we can move forward", he did not once mention Zuma’s name...
