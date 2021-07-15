Features / Cover Story Why SA’s most wanted have nothing to fear from the justice system Budget cuts, lack of experienced staff, delaying tactics, and even lack of will have seen prosecutions severely hamstrung, with a corresponding growth in criminality BL PREMIUM

As unrest flared up this week, first in KwaZulu-Natal and then in Gauteng, it was a reckoning not only for the government, but for the rule of law and access to justice.

Speaking this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa described how "the rule of law safeguards against the abuse of power, [it] protects the poor and the vulnerable."..