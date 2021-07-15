Why SA’s most wanted have nothing to fear from the justice system
Budget cuts, lack of experienced staff, delaying tactics, and even lack of will have seen prosecutions severely hamstrung, with a corresponding growth in criminality
15 July 2021 - 05:00
As unrest flared up this week, first in KwaZulu-Natal and then in Gauteng, it was a reckoning not only for the government, but for the rule of law and access to justice.
Speaking this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa described how "the rule of law safeguards against the abuse of power, [it] protects the poor and the vulnerable."..
