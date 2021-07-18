Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma’s court sagas likely to dominate the agenda A judge will adjudicate on Zuma’s application to have the lead prosecutor, Billy Downer, recused from the arms deal trial BL PREMIUM

The aftermath of last week’s convulsions in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will continue to dominate political discourse in the country this week as communities undertake cleanup operations, the hunt for the instigators continues and explanations are sought for the causes of the rampant plunder and violence that took place.

Thousands of people are without jobs, food is hard to come by and the cost of the damage of what is now considered an insurrection runs into tens of billions of rand...