MC Mining’s KwaZulu-Natal operations resume

The temporary suspension of operations has resulted in the loss of three and half days of coal production

19 July 2021 - 14:25 Lisa Steyn
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK

Operations at MC Mining’s Uitkomst colliery have resumed as  civil unrest dissipated across KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.  

The Uitkomst colliery suspended operations on Tuesday last week as a result of the unrest which swept through KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. 

In the nearby town of Newcastle, several shops and a community centre were looted as riots ripped through the town.

Uitkomst produces high-grade coal for the local and export markets and is 70% owned by MC Mining, an Australian mining company listed on the JSE.

MC Mining on Monday advised that the colliery operations had resumed.

“Bus service providers contracted by the company have advised the civil unrest in and around the towns and communities where the majority of the Uitkomst mine employees and contractors reside has sufficiently dissipated for employees to safely transit to and from the Uitkomst colliery,” the company said in a statement.

The temporary suspension of operations has resulted in the loss of three and half days of run of mine coal production, equating to approximately 5,600 tonnes, MC Mining said, adding that it is currently assessing mine plans with an aim to recover some or all of the forgone production.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Cleanup operations underway in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

At least 212 people died during a week of mayhem, hundreds of shops were looted, and key infrastructure was damaged
National
1 day ago

Sasria now says it is too soon to quantify unrest damages claims

State-owned insurer says the quantum of unrest-related damages claims will only become apparent in about two months’ time
Companies
2 days ago

Unrest forces MC Mining to close KZN colliery

The Australian miner has stopped its mine to protect staff and to keep violent mobs away as SA struggles to control rampant looting and arson
Companies
5 days ago

MC Mining names Sam Randazzo as acting CEO

The group’s former CFO, and acting CEO, Brenda Berlin is set to depart on February 15, with a permanent replacement not yet named
Companies
5 months ago

