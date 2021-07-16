National

At least 1,400 ATMs vandalised, says Basa

Banks and post offices have not been spared the carnage of the past few days

16 July 2021 - 19:50 Andrew Linder
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The violent unrest that has gripped parts of SA over the past week has resulted in over 1,400 automated teller machines (ATMs) being vandalised, says the Banking Association of SA (Basa).

It also said over 300 bank branches and post offices has also been attacked.

“To safeguard their employees, banks were compelled to close over 1,300 branches between July 12 and July 14. Services have been further disrupted by the destruction of many retail outlets, which often also serve as cash points, especially in outlying areas,” Basa said.

“Of urgent concern is the fact that nationally, 11.5-million South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries use ATMs and other point of sales devices to collect their child support, pensions and other grants.”

Basa said it was working with other stakeholders to establish the extent of damage and destruction. “Once this data is in hand, we will set measures in place to meet the needs of Sassa clients.”

The organisation said it will take many weeks before the hundreds of ATMs that have been destroyed can be returned to service, at significant cost.

“Banks are an essential part of our country’s economic infrastructure and provide vital services to the communities in which they operate,” it said.

Basa said it supports the government’s efforts to “re-establish security and respect for the rule of law across SA by swiftly apprehending and prosecuting those guilty of vandalism, looting and damaging our national effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and to build an inclusive, growing economy”.

lindera@businesslive.co.za

TFG counting the cost after 190 stores looted and vandalised

TFG says a distribution centre owned by one of its logistics service providers, and manufacturing premises owned by one of its suppliers were damaged ...
Companies
4 hours ago

489 Pepkor stores looted and damaged

About 9% of Pepkor's stores were damaged and looted in this week's violent unrest
Companies
7 hours ago

Massmart had 41 stores looted, 4 facilities damaged due to arson

Despite damage, company is confident in its ability to service the stock needs of its stores
Companies
8 hours ago

Constitutional Court judges get more security after threats

At least eight judges have received threats after the judgment that ordered former president Jacob Zuma to jail
National
4 hours ago

Government must make security of staff, factories and trucks a priority, warns food industry

Warnings of humanitarian disaster if government does not provide security for transportation and production of food
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Economic sabotage: eleven suspected instigators ...
National
2.
Unrest has been instigated, Cyril Ramaphosa says
National
3.
Busa bemoans government’s ‘inadequate response’ ...
National
4.
Zuma argues he be released pending Constitutional ...
National
5.
UIF expects to start Ters payments July 26
National

Related Articles

Sasria now says it is too soon to quantify unrest damages claims

Companies / Financial Services

OLIVER DICKSON: A business community in denial is complicit in Ramaphosa’s ...

Opinion

Busa bemoans government’s ‘inadequate response’ to riots

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.