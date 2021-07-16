Constitutional Court judges get more security after threats
At least eight judges have received threats after the judgment that ordered former president Jacob Zuma to jail
16 July 2021 - 17:06
Eight of the 11 Constitutional Court judges have been provided with additional security at their respective residences following the judgment that sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail.
Additional security has also been deployed for cabinet ministers in the security cluster and the premiers of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikhalala, and Gauteng, David Makhura, the SA Police Service (SAPS) said on Friday. ..
