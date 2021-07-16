Companies / Retail & Consumer TFG counting the cost after 190 stores looted and vandalised TFG says a distribution centre owned by one of its logistics service providers, and manufacturing premises owned by one of its suppliers were damaged by fire BL PREMIUM

Clothing and homeware retailer TFG is assessing the extent of the damage and potential losses after 190 of its stores were looted and damaged in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Like other retailers, the owner of the Foschini, Markham and Sportscene brands was caught up in the social unrest that has since subsided, but has cost businesses billions of rand in damaged infrastructure and lost sales, according to preliminary estimates...