TFG counting the cost after 190 stores looted and vandalised
TFG says a distribution centre owned by one of its logistics service providers, and manufacturing premises owned by one of its suppliers were damaged by fire
16 July 2021 - 17:09
Clothing and homeware retailer TFG is assessing the extent of the damage and potential losses after 190 of its stores were looted and damaged in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Like other retailers, the owner of the Foschini, Markham and Sportscene brands was caught up in the social unrest that has since subsided, but has cost businesses billions of rand in damaged infrastructure and lost sales, according to preliminary estimates...
