Sasria now says it is too soon to quantify unrest damages claims State-owned insurer says the quantum of unrest-related damages claims will only become apparent in about two months' time

Sasria, the only insurer in SA that provides cover against civil commotion, public disorder, strikes, riots and terrorism, now says it is too early to quantify the damages claims that will stem from the wave of unrest sweeping across parts of the country.

The state-owned insurer provides non-mandatory cover for damages caused by civil unrest or public violence up to a maximum amount of R500m per standard policy. Holders of private insurance policies can select the level of Sasria-risk cover they require on an optional basis by adding an additional levy onto their insurance premiums, with the additional amount varying according to the level of cover they require...